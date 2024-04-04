Egyptian Red Crescent Receives EGP 27 Million From Majid Al Futtaim To Provide 7,000 Daily Meals To Gaza During Ramadan And Eid

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian Red Crescent joined forces with Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Egypt, to extend essential humanitarian aid to Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid. Contributing EGP 27 million, Majid Al Futtaim is funding the provision of 7,000 daily meals, including Iftar and Sohour, for Palestinians inside the Gaza strip through the humanitarian kitchen established by the Egyptian Red Crescent in Sheikh Zuweid City. This initiative aims to bring tangible relief and support to Palestinian families in Gaza.

This comes as an extension to Majid Al Futtaim's previous contribution of EGP 30 million to the Egyptian Red Crescent, which came as part of the company's region-wide donations that exceeded EGP 60 million to support the people of Gaza, in addition to further contributions made by customers across Carrefour stores.

The Egyptian Red Crescent stated,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Majid Al Futtaim for their unwavering support and steadfast commitment to our cause. Over the last 15 years, our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim through Carrefour has had a profound impact on the lives of those in need. We deeply appreciate the company's dedication, especially amidst challenging times such as the recent events in Gaza. Their support has been invaluable in delivering vital aid to affected communities”.

They added:“Together, we are making a significant impact and bringing hope to those facing adversity. Thank you, for standing with us in our humanitarian mission”.

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail stated:“At Majid Al Futtaim, we are honoured to continue building on our long-term partnership with the Egyptian Red Crescent to support thousands of individuals and families in Gaza, especially during Ramadan.”

He added:“At the core of our values lies a commitment to making a meaningful impact within communities, particularly in times of crisis. This underscores our responsibility to the well-being of our people in the region. Our hearts go out to all those affected and currently facing unimaginable conditions. We hope that our collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent brings relief, support and some sense of the Holy Month's spirit to recipient Palestinians.”

Over the last 15 years, the Egyptian Red Crescent's partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, through Carrefour, has impacted over 1 million individuals through company and customer contributions amounting to EGP 40 million, including the company's donation to Gaza.