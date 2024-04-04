(MENAFN- 3BL) Webinar Information

April 4, 2024 /3BL/ - With the US SEC finalizing its climate disclosure rules and states like California taking legislative climate action, Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations and pressures from stakeholders are becoming ever more complex and challenging to navigate. This webinar will cut through the noise, providing a practical guide to current trends while also looking around the corner to what is yet to come. Attendees will receive actionable, practical advice including where to begin and when, based on our subject matter expertise and experience working with clients across multiple industries and geographies.

Whether you're just starting your ESG journey or seeking to refine existing practices, you'll gain insights to focus your limited time and resources, avoid costly missteps, and learn to utilize best practices for emissions calculations and data management as you prepare for the next wave of ESG regulations.

Join us on Wednesday, April 24th at 12:00 PM CDT for our latest webinar, Getting Ahead of the Curve: Preparing Your Business for ESG Regulations.

