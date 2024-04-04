Earthquake Today: A Magnitude 5.3 Quake Hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The National Center for Seismology in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said,“Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.” There have been no immediate reports of loss of lives or injuries.(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.