Delhi Police Chief Stresses Enhanced Security Measures For Vips Amid Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday directed effective coordination between the police and CAPFs in providing a comprehensive security cover to protected persons during the Lok Sabha election process.

Addressing a conference organised by the Delhi Police's Security Unit to deliberate upon the strategies to strengthen security arrangements for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he reiterated that security agencies have to plan and act professionally and ingeniously to tackle the emerging security challenges.

The Police Commissioner further highlighted the fact that the security agencies need to smoothen public interface by high-risk political figures during roadshows and mass contact programmes without compromising on the safety and security aspects.

At the conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Protective Security Division, Dependra Pathak highlighted the challenges before police in ensuring fool-proof VIP security during election times and strategies for professionally handling the VIP programmes during election campaigns.