CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Celebrates World-Class Cios And Business Tech Leaders At Its 17Th Annual New York CIO Summit Of America On April 11

“HMG Strategy's 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards are recognized as the industry's most distinguished and recognizable awards program for business technology leaders,” said Hunter Muller , Founder and CEO, HMG Strategy.“In 2024, our recognition program will honor elite global technology, business and search leaders whose teams are delivering unparalleled value to their organizations. We are truly honored to be recognizing these world-class leaders at our signature 17 th Annual New York CIO Summit of Americ .”

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 17 th Annual New York CIO Summit of Americ will include:



Sunil Dadlani , EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer & Chief Cyber Security Officer, Atlantic Health System

Rich Dolce , VP, IT & Americas Information Systems Officer, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp.

Aaron Katz , Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TCW Group

Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade Steven Wallstedt , CISO, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NY



World-class executives speaking at the 17 th Annual New York CIO Summit of Americ will include:



Julia Anderson , Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Senior Client Partner, Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry

Trish Bousfield , CIO, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Danny Brickman , Co-Founder & CEO, Oasis Security

Anil Cheriyan , Board Member & Advisor, Retired Executive

Michael Coden , Associate Director, Cybersecurity, MIT Sloan School of Management

Mark Coggin , VP, Portfolio Marketing, Rimini Street

Mike Crowe , Retired CIO, Board Member and Advisor, Colgate-Palmolive

Sunil Dadlani , EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer & Chief Cyber Security Officer, Atlantic Health System

Rich Dolce , VP, IT & Americas Information Systems Officer, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp.

Eric Driscoll , Director of FinOps, Apptio

Richard M. Entrup , Managing Director and Head of Emerging Solutions – Enterprise Innovation, KPMG

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk & Incident Response Investigative Services, Alvarez & Marsal

Elizabeth Hackenson , SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric

Aaron Katz , Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TCW Group

Gary King , Board Member & Advisor, Retired CIO, T-Mobile

Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corp.

Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

Patrick Maroney , Best Practices Advisor, High Tech Industry, SAP

Georgia Papathomas , Venture Capital Advisor, Board Member

Mark Polansky , Founder & Managing Director, Outcome Solutions, LLC

Leo Rajapakse , Global Head of Platform Infrastructure, Digital & Advanced Technologies, Bimbo Bakeries

Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade

Bernadette Rotolo , SVP, Global Technology Enablement COO, Warner Music Group Steven Wallstedt , CISO, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NY

HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting its 13 th Annual Washington, D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summi on April 18 at the Ronald Reagan Building.

World-class business technology executives attending the 13 th Annual Washington, D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summi will explore why cybersecurity strategies need to be reimagined and reinvented to successfully defend against AI-driven attacks and other emerging threats generated by bad actors.

Top-tier business technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 13 th Annual Washington, D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summi will include:



Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

Lynden Armstrong , Deputy Assistant Sgt. at Arms and CIO, U.S. Senate, Office of the Sgt. at Arms

William Bender , SVP, Customer Excellence & Government Relations, Leidos

Michael Cannon , Former CTO, Stafford County, VA

Andrew Cunje , CISO, Appian

Amy Jean Doherty , CIO, World Bank

Demetrius Goodwin , Executive Director, NPower Maryland

Lauren Heyndrickx , VP, CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren

Jamie Holcombe , CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Rob Hornbuckle , CIO and Operations Officer, Innovative Defense Technologies

Amit Khosla , BISO, Fannie Mae

Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corp.

Dean Lane , SVP, Cyber Intelligence & CIO, The Institute of World Politics

Joseph Malfesi , Former VP, Infrastructure Services, TNS

Wayne McGurk , CIO and SVP, IT, NRECA; President, SIM Capital Area Chapter

Chris Nelson , EVP, CTO, Beacon Building Products

Tunde Oni-Daniel , Head of Technology, Operations and Engineering, OneMain Financial

Pavan Pidugu , CTO, U.S. Department of Transportation

Madhu Reddy , EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

Jon Ringler , VP, Security, Risk & Compliance, FTI Consulting

David Tamayo , CIO, DCS Corp.

Melissa Vice , Director of the Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP), Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Crime Center Jesse Whaley , VP & CISO, Amtrak



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 13 th Annual Washington, D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summi will include:



Lauren Heyndrickx , VP, CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren

Jamie Holcombe , CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Jesse Whaley , VP & CISO, Aramark



