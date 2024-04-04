Business Of Formula One 2024: Formula One Sponsorship Landscape, Team Profiles And Team Sponsorship Overview

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Profile of the Business of Formula One 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report explores the ever-growing popular motor racing series of Formula One. The report looks at the entire commercial landscape of the series, as well as that of the ten competing teams. Further analysis looks at the media landscape of the series, ticketing, attendances and social media figures of the biggest names in the sport.

The commercial activity of the series continues to match that of the growing popular appeal of F1 and its Drive to Survive Netflix series. Scuderia Ferrari are set to bank the largest sponsorship revenue on the grid in 2024 at $394.83 million. The popular growth of the sport is being enjoyed across all areas, with large social media increases at series, team and driver level.

Highlighting yearly changes to the 2024 racing calendar and the main features of the upcoming season, the report offers an insight into the amount of money being generated across the series at all levels, including commercial rights, broadcasting rights and ticket revenue. It identifies the leading names within the series and comprehensive social media figures. In depth analysis across the main sponsorship deals held by F1 is included, together with an overview of the commercial activity of all ten competing teams and how they compare to one another.

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the premier class motor racing, offering a key insight into the main commercial landscape of the sport, with a bit of context into how its compares to many of the other leading global sports properties. The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on one of the biggest and most popular sports in the world, with a clear breakdown of the commercial revenue generated. It emphasizes the main sponsorship rights linked to the series and shows which brands are getting involved.

F1 is the pinnacle of motor racing and has become one of the fastest growing sports in the global market. The report is a detailed account of all the main commercial activities taking place across the sports series. It offers a clear breakdown of all the key information linked to the main properties within the sport, including teams and its drivers.

Overview of the F1 2024 Season

Social Media

Media Landscape

Formula one Sponsorship Landscape

Team Profiles

Team Sponsorship Overview Grand Prix Information

2024 Circuit calendar

Driver Age

Driver Seasons in F1

Driver Race Victories

Driver Best Finishes

Driver Nationalities

Ticket Revenue

Series Social Media

Team Social Media

Driver Social Media

Global Broadcasters

F1 Sponsor Values

F1 Sponsorship Breakdown

Team Specific Sponsor Charts

Title Partners

Team Sponsorship Revenue

Team Number of Sponsors

Team Title Sponsors

Number of Team Sponsor Logos on Livery

Active Industries

Brands HQ

Engine Suppliers

Grand Prix Title Sponsors Hosting Fees

