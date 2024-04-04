Questex’S Fierce Technology Group Announces The Sensors Converge 2024 Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sensors Converge takes place June 24-26 in Santa Clara, CA

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Fierce Technology Group today announced the Sensors Converge 2024 Advisory Board , a group of distinguished thought leaders in the sensors and electronics industry who are collaborating to shape and guide the 2024 edition of Sensors Converge . Sensors Converge takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Register here .

"We feel incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to work alongside a remarkable team of advisors who bring invaluable insight to both our events and content initiatives. Our dedication to serving the sensors and electronics community runs deep, and the expertise of our Board members is integral to our mission," expressed Charlene Soucy, Senior Director at Questex Technology Group.

The 2024 Sensors Converge Advisory Board includes:



Kunal Bajaj, Head of Hardware Engineering, Standard AI

Brandon Barbello, COO and Co-Founder, Archetype AI

Sven Beiker, PhD, Founder and Managing Director, Silicon Valley Mobility and External Advisor, SAE International

Raj Bridgelall, Professor, North Dakota State University

Ernesto Manuel Cantone, Product Marketing Manager, MEMS and Sensors, STMicroelectronics

Melanie Daniels, Principal Engineer

Anthony DePaolantonio, Director of Test Service, W5 Engineering

Yash Dixit, Senior Test Engineer, Tesla

Andy Do, President and IoT Evangelist, Sensorsworks

Jake Galbreath, VP of Sensing and IoT, Arable Labs, Inc.

Daniel Gerber, Electronic Research Scientist/Engineer, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Physics Division

Neomar Giacomini, Senior Engineering Manager, Whirlpool Corp.

Jack Gold, President and Principal Analyst, J Gold Associates

Andy Goldenson, Head of Electrical Engineering, BrewBird

Roger Grace, President, Roger Grace Associates

Kenneth Graham, Sensors SME, Rolls Royce

Julia Hamilton, Sr. Electronics Technologist - Diagnostics Development, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Joffrey Lauthier, Head of Rail North America, TUV Rheinland Global Rail

Leonard Lee, Executive Analyst, neXt Curve

Catherine Liao, Chief Strategy Officer, CardieX

Mary Ann Maher, Founder, SoftMEMS

Robert MacDonald, Senior Staff Engineer, GE Research

Simone Mora, PhD, Research Scientist, Sensible City Laboratory, MIT

Hardik Nagrecha, Hardware Engineer, PanasonicWELL

James Odeyinka, Technical Architect and Cybersecurity Leader, Walgreens

Raghuram Rangarajan, Engineering Leader, Amazon

Jatinder Bajwa, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm

David Thompson, Senior Staff Engineer - Sensors, John Deere

Will Tu, AVP - Automotive Compute, Marvell

Joseph Wei, Managing Director, Technology Ventures Group

Zachary Whitman-Allen, Senior Camera Architect, Apple

Johannes Winkelmann, Director, Developer Experience, Sensirion

Brian Zahnstecher, Co-founder, PowerRox, Co-chair, IEEE Energy Efficiency Working Group Jun Zeng, Head of Digital Twins, HP

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the VIP Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops and VIP reception, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to 200+ Exhibitors, keynotes and main stage sessions. For more information, visit: .

