30Th Annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala Returns To Calgary On April 6, Raising Millions For STARS And Its Life-Saving Services


4/4/2024 10:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Media are invited to attend an interview opportunity at the 30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala.
The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala returns to Calgary on April 6, 2024, bringing together industry leaders in the energy sector to raise critical funds for Shock Trauma Air Rescue Support (STARS) and the life-saving services that they provide across Western Canada.
As a signature event in Alberta that attracts over 1,000 attendees every year, the Gala has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS' most significant annual fundraiser.
WHO: Interview opportunities will be available with the following:
. Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Enserva
. Katherine Emberly, President and CEO, STARS
. Tyler Dahlseide, Chair, Enserva Board of Directors and President, Ferus Inc.
WHEN: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Media availability: 4:00-5:00 p.m. for one-on-one interviews
WHERE: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre
6136 8 Ave SE
Calgary, AB
T2P 0K6
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP to the media contact below no later than 2:00 p.m. MT on Friday, April 5 .
Media Contact:
Rebecca Hurl
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-818-6918
...

