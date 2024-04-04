Minister Of Justice Lauds All Parties Efforts To Ensure Election Integrity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Counselor Faisal Al-Gharib, lauded the concerted efforts to ensure the integrity of the elections.

In a statement to KUNA, following his tour to one of the polling stations, the Minister affirmed that the Ministry of Justice had arranged for this day some time ago and formed an advisory committee to prepare and follow up on the election procedures.

He also stated that approximately 759 members of the judiciary, including judges, advisors and prosecutors, were selected to participate in organizing the elections, in addition to selecting 400 reserve members.

Further, he affirmed that 144 accounting experts were hired to play a positive role in collecting votes to assist members of the judiciary.

Minister Al-Gharib touched on the prominent role of all parties in organizing the electoral process. (end)

