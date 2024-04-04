EXL Named A Leader In Everest Group 2024 Advanced Analytics And Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.



EXL is the top performer and Leader among the 26 leading analytics and AI service providers in categories including vision and strategy, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.

“EXL has built extensive, diverse, function-specific and cross-functional IP that enhances its service delivery for data, analytics, and AI services and augments its digital operations service and delivery,” said Vishal Gupta, Partner, Everest Group.“EXL's effective talent management capabilities and strong BFSI, healthcare, and retail and CPG industry knowledge have helped to position EXL as a Leader in Everest Group's Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of analytics and artificial intelligence service providers. This report evaluates service providers that derive more than 50% of their revenue from analytics and AI services. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization's positioning based on Everest Group's annual request for information (RFI) process, interactions with leading advanced analytics and AI providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the market.

“As more companies have begun to incorporate analytics and AI initiatives into their enterprise workflows, many are struggling to scale projects quickly due to data- and talent-related challenges. With our deep roots in data and analytics, our market-leading team of AI experts and our unmatched domain knowledge of our clients' businesses, we are helping clients navigate these challenges and rapidly extract value from their AI and generative AI initiatives,” said Rohit Kapoor, board chair and chief executive officer of EXL.“We're proud that EXL has claimed the highest marks in this Everest Group PEAK Matrix, and we look forward to continuing to help clients increase efficiency and improve customer experience through our investments in data and AI talent and technology.”

To read more about the Everest Group 2024 report, click here for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL's analytics and AI solutions, click here .

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 54,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

