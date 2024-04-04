Progyny And RESOLVE To Honor National Infertility Awareness Week® With Events Spanning Coast To Coast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leading benefits solution and largest infertility advocacy non-profit will host a series of events aimed at raising awareness for the millions of individuals facing family building challenges

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solution, and RESOLVE : The National Infertility Association today announced a series of nationwide events to commemorate National Infertility Awareness Week (April 21-27, 2024).



"National Infertility Awareness Week sheds light on the profound impact of infertility, promoting compassion, empathy, and solidarity for the countless individuals struggling to build their family," said Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny. "As the preferred family building and women's health provider for hundreds of the world's leading employers, Progyny is committed to raising awareness and supporting all individuals on their path to parenthood.”

National Infertility Awareness Week events hosted by Progyny and RESOLVE include:



April 11 th | 'Fertility for All' Panel Event (CA) – Progyny and RESOLVE, alongside partners Kellee Stewart (actress and award-winning fertility advocate) and Evite will host an event highlighting the importance of education, support, and access to family building care. Kellee Stewart to moderate with panelists including Rebecca Flick (Chief External Affairs Officer at RESOLVE), Dr. Janet Choi (Chief Medical Officer at Progyny), and Elizabeth Carr (first IVF baby born in the U.S.).

April 23 rd | Ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell (NY) – Progyny, RESOLVE, leading employers, and industry notables who recognize the importance of providing comprehensive family building care will participate in the Closing Bell ceremony from 3:45 P.M. to 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time. April 24 t h | Lighting of the Empire State Building (NY) – Progyny and RESOLVE will join acclaimed model, advocate, and entrepreneur Iskra Lawrence to light the top of the Empire State Building in orange, the official color for infertility awareness. This will be the third consecutive year the Empire State Building will be lit to support those faced with infertility.



"Being an advocate for others navigating their journey, I am deeply honored to participate in National Infertility Awareness Week alongside Progyny and RESOLVE,” says Iskra Lawrence.“Together, our goal is to raise awareness about this disease, eradicate the stigma surrounding it, advocate for accessible care, and come together in our shared mission to support those on their journey to parenthood.”

"RESOLVE expresses gratitude to Progyny for its support during National Infertility Awareness Week. By acknowledging this crucial movement, we help bring attention to the challenges one in six people will face on their journey to build families," said Barbara Collura, President and CEO of RESOLVE. "In today's climate, it's imperative that we share our family building stories as we face unprecedented challenges to family building access for all. We call upon employers and policymakers to address this urgent issue and ensure that all family building options are legal, available and accessible to anyone who needs them.”

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solution, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for the millions of people experiencing infertility or who face barriers to building a family. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit

