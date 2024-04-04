(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nørresundby, 4 April 2024
Announcement no.20/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|
| Number of Shares
| Average Purchase Price
| Transaction value in DKK
| RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
| 258,528
|
|
| Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
| 140,829
|
| 11,735,880
| 22 March 2024
| 1,032
| 94.20
| 97,214
| 25 March 2024
| 500
| 95.00
| 47,500
| 26 March 2024
| 1,179
| 96.44
| 113,703
| 27 March 2024
| 1,500
| 96.23
| 144,345
| 2 April 2024
| 1,341
| 97.62
| 130,908
| 3 April 2024
| 1,300
| 98.78
| 125,294
| Accumulated under the programme
| 147,681
| 83.93
| 12,394,844
|
|
|
|
| RTX total shares
| 8,467,838
|
|
| RTX Treasuty shares
| 406,209
| 4.8%
| of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
RTX CA No 20-2024 - 04.04.24 - Share repurchase programme
