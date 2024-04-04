RIYADH AIR STARTS THEIR DIPLOMA COURSE WITH SAUDI FEMALE TRAINEE AIRCRAFT ENGINEERS' FIRST INTAKE

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Riyadh Air, the new national airline of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has taken another significant step on its road to its first flight in 2025 with the first intake of 27 pioneering females who commenced their 30-month diploma course on their path to become certified aircraft engineering technicians. In a groundbreaking move and a first for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, female engineers will study under the supervision and guidance of Aviation Australia and the International Aviation Technical College at Riyadh Airport, this follows an MOU signed between Riyadh Air and the Colleges of Excellence in August 2023 and is the first collaboration of many between the organizations.

These budding engineers are all Saudi high-school graduates with impressive GPAs and were chosen from thousands of applicants who wished to be part of the Riyadh Air story as it moves towards future operations. The airline is strongly committed to inclusiveness and in a positive sign of the ongoing role of women in the airline, Riyadh Air has specifically chosen females for its entire first intake of trainee engineers to be placed on the apprenticeship program.

Senior leaders from Riyadh Air including Tony Douglas, CEO, H.E. Mark Donovan, Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Engineer Ajman Abdullah, CEO of Colleges of Excellence met with the trainee engineers during a visit to the facility at Riyadh Airport. Female aircraft maintenance engineers and technicians currently account for only 3.0% (*ICAO Statistics) of the worldwide workforce. With a shortfall of qualified maintenance workers expected in the coming years, Riyadh Air is harnessing an expanding talent pool of Saudi females who are keen to enter non-traditional roles in the industry.

H.E. Mark Donovan, Australia Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commented:“It was great to join Colleges of Excellence and the CEO of Riyadh Air at the International Aviation Technical College to meet the first women who have joined the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program. This is a great step, and it is fantastic to know that Australia's world leading education sector OSS once again enabling women's economic participation as Saudi Arabia moves forward with Vision 2030.”

