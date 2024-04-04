Virgin Atlantic Chooses Çelebi for Premier Ground Handling in Bangalore Launch

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, April 04, 2024: Çelebi India, a frontrunner in ground handling and aviation logistics services, proudly announces its latest collaboration with Virgin Atlantic, marking the launch of the airline's direct flights from the London to Bangalore on April 1, 2024. This strategic alliance leverages Çelebi’s exceptional track record, including its ISAGO certification, RA3 compliance, and adherence to ISO standards at BLR Airport, underscoring a mutual commitment to safety, efficiency, and unparalleled service quality.



As Virgin Atlantic embarks on its journey into Bangalore, Çelebi India stands as its chosen ground handling partner, a testament to Çelebi's distinguished service quality and operational excellence.

Çelebi India has a longstanding history of providing unparalleled ground handling services across major Indian airports, including a significant presence in Bangalore. The company's dedication to excellence is evident in its seamless operations, comprehensive services, and the trust it has cultivated across air carriers nationwide. This enduring commitment has established Çelebi as the backbone of efficient, safe, and customer-centric ground handling services in the country.



Mr. Tauseef Khan, CEO of Çelebi Ground Handling – India, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, “Being chosen by Virgin Atlantic reaffirms our position as an industry leader, especially at our award-winning BLR station. Our team’s dedication to operational excellence and the accolades received at Indian and international forums from Governments, Industry bodies and customer airlines in 2024 highlight our commitment to providing top-tier services. We are excited to embark on this journey with Virgin Atlantic, contributing to a superior passenger experience through our shared values and commitment to excellence.”

“Virgin Atlantic is very excited to be in our new home - Bengaluru. We are pleased to have Çelebi as our partner for ground handling services and hope that the new route brings more success to all of us” said Ms. Shivani Singh Deo, Country Manager – India, Virgin Atlantic Ltd.



The selection of Çelebi by Virgin Atlantic accentuates Çelebi India's expanding footprint in the Indian aviation landscape. The company's operations extend across key airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Kannur, showcasing its role as a catalyst for growth and sustainability within the industry.

Çelebi India's commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, with innovative practices such as deploying electric, air-conditioned tarmac coaches, and electric baggage and cargo towing tugs. These initiatives are part of Çelebi's global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and demonstrate its leadership in promoting eco-friendly ground handling services.









