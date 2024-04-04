Xi, Biden hold candid dialogue on China-US relations

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, at the request of President Biden. The dialogue between the two leaders was characterized by a candid and comprehensive exchange of perspectives on China-U.S. relations and matters of mutual concern.



President Xi highlighted the significance of his meeting with President Biden in San Francisco last November, emphasizing its role in shaping a forward-looking vision for bilateral relations. He noted the earnest efforts of officials from both sides in implementing the understandings reached during the meeting, leading to a gradual stabilization of China-U.S. relations—a development welcomed by both societies and the global community. However, President Xi also acknowledged the emergence of negative factors in the relationship, underscoring the need for vigilance and attention from both parties.



Central to President Xi's remarks was the assertion that the issue of strategic perception remains fundamental to China-U.S. relations, akin to the importance of fastening the first button on a shirt. He emphasized that as two major powers, China and the United States should not sever their ties, turn their backs on each other, or descend into conflict or confrontation. Instead, the two countries should uphold principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, ensuring that the relationship progresses steadily, soundly, and sustainably.



President Xi delineated three overarching principles to guide China-U.S. relations in 2024. Firstly, he underscored the paramount importance of valuing peace, advocating for the establishment of a foundation of no conflict and no confrontation between the two nations. Secondly, he prioritized the preservation of stability in the relationship, urging both sides to refrain from actions that could regress the relationship or provoke incidents. Thirdly, he emphasized the imperative of upholding credibility, urging both countries to honor their commitments through tangible actions and translate the vision outlined in San Francisco into tangible outcomes. This entails fostering dialogue, managing differences prudently, promoting cooperation for mutual benefit, and responsibly coordinating on international affairs.

