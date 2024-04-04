GDP Shows 2.3% Growth In Q4 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra) - The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at consistent market rates experienced a 2.3 percent growth in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.As per the latest quarterly report from the Department of Statistics released Thursday, the GDP growth for 2023 stood at 2.6 percent at constant prices, in contrast to the figures from 2022.Preliminary assessments revealed that the majority of economic sectors demonstrated growth in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022.The sector experiencing the most substantial growth during this time frame was extractive industries, with a growth rate of 9.8 percent, contributing 0.22 percentage points to the overall growth rate. Following closely was the agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishing sectors, with a growth rate of 3.7 percent, contributing 0.23 percentage points.Additionally, the social and personal services sector recorded a growth rate of 3.6 percent, contributing 0.30 percentage points, while the construction sector saw growth of 3.5 percent, contributing 0.11 percentage points to the overall growth rate.