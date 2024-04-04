OTC Markets Group Welcomes DSM Firmenich AG To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced DSM Firmenich AG (Euronext Amsterdam: DSFIR; OTCQX: DSFIY, DSMFF), a leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. DSM Firmenich AG upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® Limited market.



DSM Firmenich AG begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols“DSFIY and DSMFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Seward & Kissel acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About DSM Firmenich AG

DSM-Firmenich AG is a leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty. It reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With a comprehensive range of natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, the company uniquely works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

