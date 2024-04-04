The report provides insights into the competitive scenario of the Carbon Disulfide market, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024 and their competitive market presence categorization. It offers an overview of the market prospects and outlook, identifying drivers and restraints influencing market growth.



Key contributing segments of the Carbon Disulfide market are analyzed, along with a regional analysis highlighting its occurrence, production, and industrial uses. Additionally, the report introduces Carbon Disulfide as a crucial building block for various chemicals and products, emphasizing its significance in industrial applications.

Textile, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$65.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Industrial end-use segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Carbon Disulfide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

Key Attributes: