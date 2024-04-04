Man Dies After Falling Into Sewage Manhole In Odisha's Cuttack District

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 4 (IANS) A 48-year-old man died on Thursday after falling into a sewage manhole at Mahima Nagar under CRRI police limits in Odisha's Cuttack district.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Khan of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

"Khan used to work as a daily wager under a real estate contractor in Cuttack. He was found dead in a drain on Thursday morning. Khan, under the influence of alcohol, fell into the drain late Wednesday night and died after failing to get out of it due to intoxication," said a police official.

The police official also said that the family members of the deceased have been informed and post-mortem will be carried out after their arrival

Following public outrage over the regular occurrence of such fatal accidents due to open drains in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation officials on Thursday started covering open drains in different places of the city.