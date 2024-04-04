Former Ukrainian leader unveils intentions to run once more

(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has revealed his plans to contest in the country's next presidential election, contingent upon the resolution of the ongoing conflict with Russia.



Speaking on Al Jazeera television, Poroshenko affirmed his intention to participate in the election once victory in the current conflict is achieved.



The electoral landscape in Ukraine has been shaped by the imposition of martial law in February 2022, leading to the indefinite postponement of scheduled presidential elections.



President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement last November further extended the delay, effectively prolonging his own mandate and that of his party in the legislature. Amidst this political climate, Poroshenko's declaration of candidacy signals a potential shift in Ukraine's leadership dynamics.



However, Poroshenko's political ambitions extend beyond the domestic sphere. He also indicated his willingness to contest for a seat in the European Parliament should Ukraine succeed in joining the European Union. While the European Union has taken steps towards opening accession talks with Kiev, the timeline for membership negotiations remains uncertain, posing a challenge to Poroshenko's aspirations on the international stage.



Poroshenko's tenure as president, which began in 2014 following the ousting of Viktor Yanukovych, was marked by significant challenges including the deadly conflict in Eastern Ukraine, economic downturn, and allegations of corruption. As he positions himself for a potential return to power, Poroshenko's candidacy is likely to spark debate and scrutiny, reflecting broader questions about Ukraine's political trajectory and relationship with the European Union.

