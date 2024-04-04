Polish political elite involved in false diploma rumor

(MENAFN) A scandal involving bribery and fraudulent master's degrees has rocked Poland's political landscape, with a private university at the center of the controversy. The Collegium Humanum management university in Warsaw is under scrutiny by Poland's Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) for its alleged involvement in illegal trading of MBA (Master of Business Administration) diplomas. Among the university's graduates are several prominent district councilors and city mayors, heightening the gravity of the situation.



Described by French newspaper Le Monde as a stain on the Polish political elite and emblematic of nepotism within the country, the scandal has sent shockwaves throughout the nation. Holding an MBA is often seen as a prerequisite for lucrative positions on the boards of public companies and in local government, making the allegations particularly concerning.



Collegium Humanum, which offers studies in various disciplines including management, finance, accounting, and law, is reported to have awarded these diplomas in a remarkably short period, with some graduates obtaining them after less than a semester of study.



Among the notable figures implicated in the scandal is Jacek Sutryk, the mayor of Wroclaw, who is also an alumnus of Collegium Humanum. Sutryk's involvement as a graduate of the university, coupled with his positions on the supervisory boards of two municipal companies, underscores the potential ramifications of the scandal on public trust and governance.



Media investigations over the past two years brought the fraudulent scheme to light, prompting official action from authorities in February. The CBA's investigation revealed a suspected organized criminal group operating within the university, allegedly issuing graduation documents in exchange for bribes totaling USD112,000. Over the course of the past two months, the CBA has arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, including the university's founder and rector. Le Monde reports that approximately 30 individuals associated with Collegium Humanum have been indicted as part of the ongoing investigation.



As the fallout from the scandal unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive corruption and ethical lapses that continue to plague institutions within Poland. The exposure of fraudulent practices at Collegium Humanum raises broader questions about the integrity of academic qualifications and the need for robust mechanisms to combat corruption in both the educational and political spheres.

