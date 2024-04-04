Nourishing the Soul, Preserving the Earth: Harmony in Fasting at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait’s Ramadan Kubbar Tent

(MENAFN- PRCO) Kuwait, 14th March 2024 – In a unique collaboration, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is proud to present the grand opening of Kubbar Tent, an exquisite Ramadan experience, generously sponsored by Lincoln Alghanim. As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a culinary journey filled with authentic flavors and cherished traditions within the luxurious of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to our Ramadan Kubbar Tent. We're not just creating an unforgettable moment; we're curating an atmosphere of opulence, indulgence, and genuine hospitality. From the most exquisite delicacies to the service, every detail is meticulously designed to exceed expectations for our guests during the holy month of Ramadan.” says Kemal Sirtikirmizi, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

An Exquisite Culinary Journey Under the Stars

Nestled within the luxurious embrace of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, Kubbar Tent invites guests to a culinary haven where Middle Eastern and international flavors seamlessly come together. Executive Chef Gurkan Gozyilmaz and alongside his expert culinary team has thoughtfully crafted a menu that transcends traditional norms, presenting a flavorful adventure that captivates and tantalizes your taste buds. From traditional dishes to exciting global flavors, each culinary craftmanship served at Kubbar Tent reflects the dedication and skill that defines the dining experience. As part of this enchanting culinary journey, guests are invited to enjoy the unique ambiance of this outdoor venue beneath the night sky.

Here, amidst the stars, guests can savor a variety of Ramadan favorites, with live cooking stations offering a delightful array of freshly baked bread, tasty kebabs, mouth-watering Wagyu beef shawarma, and more. This promises not just a meal but an immersive and memorable dining experience for everyone.

As part of this enchanting culinary journey, guests are also invited to enjoy the sweet side of the season with a delectable array of desserts and drinks complementing their Iftar and Ghabga experiences. From handpicked Ramadan beverages like Qamar Al-Deen and Jellab to essentials such as tea and coffee, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait ensures a perfect conclusion to the dining experience with oriental desserts, including homemade baklava, special mastic ice-cream and freshly baked kunefe. This immersive dining experience beneath the night sky promises not just a meal but a delightful journey for everyone.

Kubbar Tent goes beyond being just a dining destination; it caters to little guests with curated activities such as games, face painting, and a selection of cartoons, ensuring an enjoyable experience for the whole family.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Kubbar Tent extends its warm welcome from sunset until midnight, offering both Iftar and Ghabga experiences. The pricing for these unforgettable dining moments is set at KWD 27 per person for Iftar and KWD 25 per person for Ghabga. Children below the age of six can indulge in complimentary dining, while children aged six to 12 years old can enjoy a 50% off on both Iftar and Ghabga meals. With a family-friendly atmosphere and a range of activities, Kubbar Tent ensures that every member of the family has a memorable and enjoyable time.

Host Your Ramadan Event

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait extends an invitation to create enduring memories with family, friends, or your guests by selecting our exquisite venues for your Ramadan Iftar or Ghabga event. With a commitment to exceptional service, meticulous attention to detail, and offering special group pricing for gatherings accommodating up to 600 guests, your occasion is guaranteed to be extraordinary. Choose Waldorf Astoria Kuwait as your hosting destination and let us ensure that your Ramadan celebration becomes a truly special and memorable experience.

Purifying Hammam Experience at Waldorf Astoria Spa

Immerse yourself in the traditional grandeur of our Turkish Hammam, where time-honored traditions seamlessly blend with luxury. Following a thorough consultation with your therapist, a dedicated hammam space tailored to your needs awaits. This rejuvenating treatment features 24kt gold for cellular renewal, Vitamin C for brightening, and Micro-Cellular actives for toning and firming, revealing beautifully rejuvenated skin. Priced at KWD 85 for a 75-minute session, guests can also enjoy extended relaxation with a 15% off on a 90-minute massage of their choice, ensuring a remarkable and unforgettable journey to rejuvenation. At Waldorf Astoria Spa, we are committed to pampering our guests with exclusive offers, making each visit an unforgettable journey of bliss and tranquility.

The Month of Giving

In celebration of the spirit of giving, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait presents thoughtfully crafted special gifts Executive Pastry Chef Can Mergen and his team. Delight in an array of indulgences, from luscious chocolate truffles to timeless traditional Arabic sweets, ensuring a treat for every palate. Revel in the pleasure of gourmet delights with your family and loved ones, all from the comfort of your home, throughout the month.

A Luxurious Eid Celebration

Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in style with our celebratory brunch at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait. Immerse yourself in a luxury dining experience in a harmonious atmosphere. Delight in both traditional Kuwaiti delicacies and international cuisine picks, comprising of a selection of delectable main courses such as Lamb Ouzi and Chicken Machboos, and more.



Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is thrilled to launch Hilton’s Green Ramadan initiative in partnership with Hilton. This endeavour is geared towards substantially decreasing food waste during Ramadan, in harmony with Hilton's Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals. The hotel will introduce measures such as digitally-led tracking of food waste, local sourcing of ingredients, food donations, composting, behavioural interventions and carbon labelling to drive awareness around local sourcing and food waste.

Emma Banks, Vice President of F&B Strategy & Development, EMEA at Hilton, expresses unwavering enthusiasm for the initiative, remarking, “As a global hospitality brand, Hilton is steadfast in leading sustainable solutions. We are ecstatic to inaugurate the holy month of Ramadan with the introduction of the Green Ramadan initiative. Our partnership with Winnow is pivotal in leveraging digital tools to enhance our sustainability endeavours, complemented by our alignment with the ongoing ‘Recipe of Change’ campaign aimed at reducing food waste across the entire value chain.” Banks adds, “We envision Hilton’s Green Ramadan initiative as a beacon of inspiration, catalysing local food sourcing and fostering a culture of waste reduction for generations to come.





