TSMC begins factory evacuation following Taiwan earthquake

(MENAFN) In response to a powerful earthquake striking Taiwan's city of Hualien, TSMC, the Taiwanese semiconductor giant, swiftly took action to ensure the safety of its factories and employees. With a magnitude of 7.4, the quake prompted the company to order evacuations at some of its facilities dedicated to semiconductor production, a critical component of the global electronics industry.



Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, TSMC emphasized its commitment to employee well-being, confirming that all staff members were unharmed despite the need for evacuations. The company, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, stated that while some factories had been temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure, efforts were underway to resume operations swiftly and safely.



Although the evacuated employees began returning to work later on Wednesday, TSMC remains vigilant, opting to suspend operations in certain areas until thorough inspections are conducted. This precaution underscores the importance of prioritizing safety in the face of natural disasters, especially given the critical role TSMC plays as the world's largest chip manufacturer.



The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent vulnerabilities within the global microchip supply chain, with disruptions in production potentially impacting various industries reliant on semiconductor technology. TSMC's swift response highlights the company's proactive approach to mitigating risks and safeguarding both its operations and the broader electronics ecosystem.

MENAFN04042024000045015682ID1108058133