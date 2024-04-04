Kuwaiti Oil Price Up 45 Cents To USD 90.00 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 45 cents to USD 90.00 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 89.55 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets both increased by 43 and 28 cents respectively, reaching USD 89.35 pb and USD 85.43 pb each. (end)
