Turkey Evisa For Vietnam, Jamaica And Solomon Island Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Urgent Visa For Turkey

Foreign nationals who require a Turkish Emergency Visa (e-Emergency Visa) for travel to Turkey during a crisis will be issued one. In an emergency, you may need to travel to Turkey. If you reside in a different country than Turkey and have a pressing need to travel to Turkey, like the unexpected passing of a loved one, legal court obligations, or a family member or close friend falling ill, you are eligible to request an emergency visa. Choosing the expedited application choice indicates your urgent requirement for an e-Visa. If you find yourself in Turkey for an unplanned business meeting, have plans to join a festival, or realize that your country does not qualify for a visa on arrival, you can still request the required visa. Any quick and urgent necessity can be met with a Turkey Urgent Visa. Most countries can now apply for a Turkish e-Visa online through the Turkish government by completing an Online Turkey Visa Application.







Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. Travel tickets to Turkey.

Turkey Visa For Entering By Land Border

Although the majority of tourists come by air, a significant number enter the country via its land borders. Turkey shares borders with eight countries, providing travelers with a range of land transportation options. Most eligible tourists opt to request a Turkey e-Visa on the internet as it is the fastest method to procure it. Additional documentation is required for tourists who arrive in their own vehicles. This is done to guarantee that vehicles are lawfully brought into Turkey and that drivers possess the required permits to drive on Turkish roads. These items include:



International driver's license

License documents for your vehicle

Appropriate insurance to travel on Turkish roads (including an International Green Card) Vehicle's registration details

Getting into Turkey from Greece

Visitors can access the country by driving or walking across the Greece-Turkey border, which has two road crossing points:



Kastanies–Pazarkule Kipi–İpsala

Both are in the north-east of Greece and are open 24 hours a day.

Crossing the Bulgaria-Turkey border

When entering Turkey via a Bulgarian land border crossing, tourists have three options:



Kapitan Andreevo–Kapıkule

Lesovo–Hamzabeyli Malko Tǎrnovo–Aziziye

These are located in Bulgaria's south-eastern corner and provide access to the country near the Turkish city of Erdine. Before you go, remember that only the Kapitan Andreevo crossing is open 24 hours a day. Furthermore, not all of these entry points allow people to enter on foot at all times.

Traveling to Turkey from Georgia

Tourists can enter Turkey from Georgia via three different land routes:



Sarp

Türkgözü Aktaş

All three checkpoints are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visitors can cross the border on foot at Sarp and Türkgözü.

Entering Turkey from Iran

There are 2 land entry points into Türkiye from Iran:



Bazargan-Gürbulak Sero-Esendere

Both of these are found in Iran's northwestern corner. Only one of these (Bazargan-Gürbulak) is currently open 24 hours a day.

TURKEY VISA FOR VIETNAM CITIZENS

Vietnamese individuals are required to obtain a visa for entry into the nation, as Vietnam is not included in the list of countries that are exempt from visa requirements. Vietnamese individuals and residents looking to take a quick trip to Turkey are eligible to apply for a visa through an online process. Currently, the Turkish government is granting e-visas to people from over 100 countries, such as Vietnam. The Turkish government introduced the e-Visa, an electronic travel permit, in 2013. Individuals with Turkish e-Visas are allowed to visit Turkey for tourism or business purposes. Vietnamese nationals have the option to request an e-Tourist Visa, which is a kind of Turkish e-Visa. The visa is effective for 180 days starting from the entry date and permits Vietnamese citizens to remain in the nation for a maximum of 30 days with one entry. Travelers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. The visa application form for Turkey is simple. You can apply for a Turkey visa from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet-connected device.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF VIETNAM



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR SOLOMON ISLAND CITIZENS

Turkey possesses a wealth of cultural and historical significance, along with stunning natural landscapes that are sure to awe newcomers. Numerous residents of Solomon Islands are looking forward to traveling to Turkey eventually, in order to encounter the amiable locals, admire the stunning scenery and architecture, and experience a hot air balloon ride over the picturesque countryside. As the Solomon Islands are not included in Turkey's visa waiver program, individuals need to secure a visa prior to arrival in the country. The issuance of the Turkey e-Visa by the Turkish government began in 2013. Residents from more than 100 countries can obtain this travel document online in order to visit Turkey. The Turkish e-visa remains valid for 180 days starting from the day of arrival. Consequently, tourists have the flexibility to visit Turkey at any point within that timeframe. Visitors from the Solomon Islands can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days and can only enter the nation once. Solomon Island nationals can visit Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or short-term business trips with a Turkey tourist visa. Other types of visas, such as work and student visas, necessitate contacting the Turkey Embassy in Solomon Islands. Citizens of the Solomon Islands can apply for a Turkish visa from the Solomon Islands or from any location with an internet connection.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR JAMAICA CITIZENS

Individuals from Jamaica who are preparing for a journey to Turkey now have the option to submit an application for an e-Visa through the internet. Jamaica, unlike certain other countries, does not have visa exemptions; however, the Turkish government has made the process easier for Jamaicans. This e-visa enables multiple visits to Turkey, each lasting up to 90 days within a 180-day validity period starting from the entry date. Jamaicans have easy access to an e-Visa, allowing them to streamline the visa application process for travel, business, transit, or medical purposes. Bid farewell to the traditional“sticker visa” and welcome a quicker and more effective method of entering Turkey. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. At least 40 countries can currently visit Turkey without going to the embassy. This is possible thanks to the electronic visa system that this country has recently activated. The Turkey visa application form is simple. Citizens of Jamaica can apply for a visa to Turkey from anywhere in the world as long as you have a device with an internet connection.

Turkish Visa Requirements for Citizens of Jamaica



Passport: this is a mandatory document when you travel, so you cannot forget about it. Plus, you'll have to scan the information page once you apply online.

E-mail address: your Turkey eVisa will be linked to your passport electronically, but we always recommend having a copy just in case. That's why you have to offer a valid email address, to receive the PDF file and other important tips via email inbox. Means of payment: before submitting your application, you'll have to pay for your visa. You can do that using a credit or a debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do nowadays, you can use that too.