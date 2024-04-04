4 foreign carmakers in S. Korea to recall over 50K vehicles due to manufacturing defects

(MENAFN) The South Korean transport ministry announced on Thursday that four foreign car manufacturers will initiate voluntary recalls for approximately 50,700 vehicles due to manufacturing defects.



Mercedes-Benz Korea is set to recall 27,406 units comprising eight different models, including the E 350 4MATIC, due to faulty battery bolts. Additionally, 8,833 units of 31 models, such as the GLC 300 4MATIC, will be recalled for a defective fuse, while 8,058 units of two models, including the GLE 450 4MATIC, will undergo repairs for a software error in the gearbox control unit, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



Stellantis Korea will recall 3,229 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV to rectify a defective control arm, while Honda Motor will address faulty circuit boards in the passenger seats of 1,692 units across seven models, including the Accord sedan.



Jaguar Land-Rover Korea, on the other hand, will recall 1,542 units of 13 different models, including the Range Rover 5.0SC, due to defective housing in rear cameras.



Affected vehicle owners are advised to visit repair and service centers where the faulty parts will be replaced at no cost to them.

