Iran reports significant increase in gas consumption

(MENAFN) According to the head of the state-run National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s Dispatching Department, Saeed Aghli, gas consumption in Iran witnessed a notable increase of seven billion cubic meters during the past Iranian calendar year 1402, which concluded on March 19. An Iranian news agency reported that the country consumed over 249 billion cubic meters of natural gas in total during this period.



A breakdown of the gas consumption reveals that households, commercial establishments, and non-major industries accounted for 119 billion cubic meters, major industries consumed 51 billion cubic meters, and power plants utilized 79 billion cubic meters of gas. Interestingly, gas consumption in household, commercial, and non-major industries experienced a three percent decrease compared to the previous year, attributed to the implementation of gas consumption optimization plans.



During the first half of the past year, natural gas consumption stood at 117.55 billion cubic meters, indicating that approximately 132 billion cubic meters of natural gas were consumed during the fall and winter of 1402.



Iran primarily relies on its vast South Pars gas field, shared with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, for its natural gas supply. The field covers a substantial area, with 3,700 square kilometers falling within Iran’s territorial waters and the remaining 6,000 square kilometers, known as North Dome, located within Qatar's territorial waters. Estimated to hold a significant portion of the world's natural gas reserves, the South Pars field is also believed to contain around 18 billion barrels of condensate.

