Foden shines as Manchester City secures 4-1 win over Aston Villa in Premier League

(MENAFN) In the English Premier League's week 31 fixture, Phil Foden proved instrumental in Manchester City's commanding 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday. The match, held at Etihad Stadium, witnessed an early lead for Manchester City when Rodri opened the scoring in the 11th minute.



However, it was Foden's stellar performance that stole the spotlight, as the 23-year-old English attacker secured a remarkable hat-trick with goals in the 46th, 62nd, and 69th minutes, ultimately guiding the Sky Blues to a resounding win.



Despite Aston Villa managing to find the back of the net through Colombian forward Jhon Duran's goal in the 20th minute, it was Manchester City's dominant display that secured them the three points at home.



The victory propelled Manchester City to third place in the league standings, amassing 67 points. However, they trail league leaders Arsenal by a mere point, as Arsenal currently sits at the top with 68 points. Liverpool occupies the second spot, also with 67 points, but with a game in hand.



In other Premier League matches played on Wednesday, Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Luton, while Brentford and Brighton played out a goalless draw. Manchester City's convincing 4-1 triumph against Aston Villa adds further intrigue to the title race, with the top teams battling fiercely for supremacy in the league standings.

