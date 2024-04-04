Adverse weather conditions claim 2 lives, injure 15 in Russia's capital

(MENAFN) Local authorities in Russia's capital reported that adverse weather conditions led to the deaths of two individuals and caused injuries to 15 others on Wednesday.



“Bad weather hit Moscow today - strong winds with temperature changes…Unfortunately, there were casualties. 17 victims, two of them died,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated in a post on Telegram.



Sobyanin also stated that Moscow promptly closed large parks and other open public spaces, while warning messages were displayed on city screens and billboards.



He mentioned that winds in the city reached speeds exceeding 76 kilometers (47 miles) per hour, and they took "all warning measures on time."



“All of the victims are being provided with necessary medical care. At this hour, city services are taking swift action to deal with the situation," he further mentioned.



Earlier in the day, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, shared on the political talk show Solovyov Live that a cold front was expected to sweep through central Russia. Tishkovets forecasted that this front would result in afternoon showers and a decrease in daytime temperatures in Moscow to 15-18°C (59-64°F), with nighttime temperatures dropping to 5-8°C (41-46°F).



Additionally, Tishkovets informed the state-run news agency RIA about the weather conditions in the Russian capital, mentioning that a new daily temperature record of 23.2°C (73.7°F) was registered in Moscow on Tuesday.

