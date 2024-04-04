EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Contract

FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz AG announce strategic business partnership to drive a quality collaboration in the Automotive After-Sales

FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz AG announce strategic business partnership to drive a quality collaboration in the Automotive After-Sales FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts are pleased to announce a strategic business partnership aimed at fostering innovation, technology, and sustainability in the automotive After-Sales. The two companies have signed a collaboration contract on March 28. This marks a significant step forward in advancing technology and exceptional quality and responsibility within the automotive sector. The partnership between the FUCHS Group, the world's largest independent supplier of lubrication solutions, and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts, renowned for the global

network, is poised to redefine automotive lubrication standards and deliver enhanced performance by providing tailormade lubrication solutions for Mercedes-Benz customers. Through this strategic alliance, both companies will leverage their respective expertise to develop innovative solutions that optimize vehicle performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. "At Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts our top priority is to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction, truly caring for their vehicles by offering high-performing, innovative and more sustainable products," stated Andreas Jörg, Director of Service & Parts Business and Warranty & Goodwill Mercedes-Benz Cars of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. "Our strategic partnership with FUCHS SE is an exciting opportunity to further enhance our commitment to our customers by collaborating on innovative technologies that will shape the future of mobility & customer experience." FUCHS SE shares a similar sentiment regarding the partnership's potential impact. "We are thrilled to join forces with Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts to push the boundaries of automotive technology," said Stefan Fuchs, CEO of FUCHS SE. "FUCHS has a long history of working with Mercedes-Benz with most notably as the original partner for the genuine oil program. Together, we will work towards developing lubrication solutions that not only enhance vehicle performance and reliability but also promote environmental stewardship." As part of their collaboration, FUCHS and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts will also explore opportunities for joint marketing initiatives, educational programs to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable mobility solutions. Mannheim, April 4, 2024 FUCHS SE

Signing Andreas Joerg, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stefan Knapp, Managing Director FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY

About FUCHS Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2023, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 33 production sites and 55 operating companies.

About Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Mercedes-Benz sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. With Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of luxury passenger cars. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. The company also aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. Within the company, the Mercedes-Benz Data initiative develops, bundles, and distributes innovative data solutions related to Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts is responsible for the worldwide customer service and parts business of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars and Vans and works closely with international markets, distributors and branches with one focus: total customer satisfaction.

