No Need For Special UN Rep, Says Shaheen

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), sticking to its stance, sees no need for the appointment of a special United Nations representative.

Suhail Shaheen, head of IEA's political office in Doha, believes the proposed appointment is a pointless move.

Speaking to TOLOnews, the diplomat commented such appointment would make no sense in the presence of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

“We want engagement with the international community and the resolution of issues in light of our own interests and principles,” Shaheen told the private broadcaster.

Vanessa Frazier, permanent representative of Malta and president of the UN Security Council, recently regretted the delay in the Afghanistan special representative's appointment.

Frazier told journalists:“We definitely support the independent review that was carried out by Ambassador Feridun. We support the plan outlined in his review ...”

