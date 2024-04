Gold Rates Today April 04: Check 22/24 Carat Price City Wise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices fell somewhat on Thursday. 24-carat gold is now priced at Rs.7068.2 per gramme, a Rs.141.0 decrease. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs.6474.4 per gramme, down Rs.130.0.

Today's gold rate in Delhi is ₹70682.0 per 10 grams. The gold rate yesterday was ₹69968.0/10 grammes (03-04-2024). Last week's gold rate on March 29, 2024 was ₹69404.0/10 grams.

Today's Gold Rate in Kolkata is ₹71445.0/10 grams. The gold rate yesterday was ₹69968.0/10 grammes (03-04-2024). Last week's gold rate on March 29, 2024 was ₹68463.0/10 grams.

Today's gold rate in Chennai is ₹71098.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday's rate was ₹70792.0 per 10 grams (03-04-2024). Last week's rate on March 29, 2024, was ₹ 68597.0 per 10 grams.

Mumbai is ₹70474.0 per 10 grams. On March 4, 2024, the gold rate was ₹70723.0 per 10 grams. Last week's gold rate, on March 29, 2024, was ₹ 69337.0 per 10 grams.





Today's gold price in Bengaluru is ₹ 6411 per gram for 22-karat gold and ₹ 6988 per gram for 24-karat gold.

Today's gold price in Hyderabad is ₹ 6411 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6988 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Today's gold price in Surat is ₹ 6416 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6993 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Today's gold price in Ahmedabad is ₹ 6416 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6993 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Today's gold price in Pune is ₹ 6411 per gram for 22-karat gold and ₹ 6988 per gram for 24-karat gold.