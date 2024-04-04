Make Your Vishukkani Last Forever Tanishq Launches Exclusive Vishu Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Curated Collection Designed to Embody and Celebrate the Vibrance of Malayali culture



Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Tanishq, India's largest retail jewellery brand, is proud to announce it's first-ever Vishu-inspired collection, aimed at celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the vibrant Malayali community.

Set to launch on April 5th, 2024, to coincide with the auspicious occasion of Vishu Festival, this curated collection will be available at all Tanishq stores in the UAE and Qatar.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this first-of-its-kind initiative represents Tanishq's commitment to diversity and inclusivity, catering to the unique cultural and traditional preferences of its esteemed Malayali clientele and aimed at elevating their Vishu celebrations.

Embodying the essence of tradition, new beginnings, togetherness and prosperity, the collection is designed to resonate with the core values cherished during Vishu. By infusing each piece with symbolism and significance, Tanishq invites customers to embrace the spirit of the occasion and commemorate cherished traditions with elegance and sophistication.

Adorned with auspicious symbols such as the traditional Vishukkani arrangement, intricately designed gold coins, and embellishments reflecting the colours of Vishu, these exquisite pieces resonate with the spirit of the festival. From elegant necklaces and bangles to stunning earrings and pendants, the Vishu Collection offers a diverse range of jewellery to complement every style and preference.

To further enhance the festivities, Tanishq is delighted to extend an exclusive offer to its patrons. Customers can enjoy up to 25 percent off on Gold and Diamond Bill Value (over 10K AED), along with a complimentary gold coin on any purchase under 10K AED.

'We are thrilled to introduce our exclusive Vishu Collection, a testament to our commitment to celebrating cultural traditions,' said Aditya Singh, Head - Jewellery International Business at Titan Company Ltd. 'With this collection, we aim to be part of the cultural ethos of our patrons, enriching Vishu celebrations with carefully inspired pieces of jewellery”

Tanishq's Vishu Collection will be available for discerning patrons at all Tanishq stores commencing April 5th, 2024.





