420 With CNW - California Bill Seeks To Curtail Cannabis Employment Protections For Safety-Sensitive Jobs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent bill in California that was originally intended to amend the state's current rules protecting workers from discrimination based on their use of legal cannabis has undergone substantial changes to

rescind the protections for several workers , including those in animal control, law enforcement and coroners' offices.

The initial measures passed in 2022 and 2023 limited the use of punitive measures against workers for marijuana use while they were off duty and...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN