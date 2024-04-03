Iraq To Source Prosthetic Limbs From German Firm

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has granted the Ministry of Interior the authority to contract directly with the Verdalia company, the sole agent for the German company Ottobock in Iraq, which specializes in manufacturing and installing smart prosthetic limbs.

Sources told Iraq Business News that Verdalia, which is based in Cyprus, operates in Iraq via the Al Mouna Scientific Bureau in Baghdad.

Ottobock describes itself as a purely family-owned company, with Näder Holding as its 100 per cent owner. Chaired by Professor Hans Georg Näder, it employes more than 9,000 people.

The Cabinet decision is intended to facilitate the treatment of personnel from the Interior Ministry who lost limbs during operations against the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group.

(Source: PMO)