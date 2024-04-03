Young Drummers Rise Up To Preserve Ramazan Tradition In Kashmir

“I get restless if I miss to wake folks up,” 27-year-old Shakoor said.“Even though it can occasionally be unsettling to observe stray dogs barking in the dark on deserted streets, but as soon as someone turns on the lights of his house and wakes up, the scene becomes serene,” he added with a smile on his face.

With each beat, Shakoor wasn't just calling for Sehri; he was keeping a tradition alive.

Once, before the age of smartphones, Sahar Khan's midnight call was the vital signal that Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, was about to begin. However with time and innovation, the number of drum-beaters in Kashmir has decreased. Yet, in several parts of the valley, a new generation of Ramazan drummers is rising. These youngsters forsake their comfort and sleep in order to wake the faithful up for Sehri. What was once seen as the domain of the elders has now become a shared endeavor, as these drummers have taken up the mantle of their forebears with pride.

Originally from Kalaroos, a border town in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, Shakoor works as a daily wager for other months of the year.“I have worked as a drummer for the past six years. Even if it means a few less hours of sleep, it's worth it,” he added.



Shakoor also believes that while the pre-dawn call had once been a necessity, it has evolved into a cultural touchstone.“People now rely more on alarms or digital reminders for waking up for suhoor, diminishing the need for traditional drumming. However, Sahar Khan is about being part of something bigger, it's about preserving our culture,” Shakoor said.

This youthful energy mirrored the story unfolding just a few kilometers away in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. For 18-year-old Arif Ahmad, this tradition has been passed down in his family for generations. A video of Arif drumming went viral on social media and people appreciated his efforts.

Arif gets up in the middle of the night and walks for miles through the winding streets, knocking on doors and calling out to wake residents for Sehri.



“My father has been a Sahar Khan for 27 years and now I have taken up this job,”Arif told Kashmir Observer.

“It pains me to see my brothers fall into the trap of drug addiction. Sadly, it's a widespread issue affecting many young people today. While I may not be old enough to directly tell them to quit, I hope that the sound of my Ramazan drum serves as a wake-up call, guiding them towards a brighter path,” Arif added.

He vowed to keep this practice alive, saying that it feels like carrying a torch, a way to connect with the past.”Waking people up for Sehri fills my soul with happiness.”

“Who follows depends entirely on them, but it is our responsibility as Sahar Khans to wake people up for predawn meals. Ramadan fasting is one of the five essential pillars of Islam, and I feel honored to be able to do my bit as a Ramazan drummer,” Shamim, another drummer in his mid-twenties, told Kashmir Observer.

In the Doda district, youngsters have come up with a unique tradition that awakens residents for pre-dawn meals during Ramadan. Instead of the usual drumming, a group of energetic young boys go around reciting soulful naat-e-shareef, poems praising Prophet Muhammad. Their melodic voices fill the air, creating a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere that gently rouses people for Sehri.

Back in the day, Sahar Khani wasn't just about waking folks up for Sehri. These drummers hustled door-to-door, making a living too. They'd even get Eidi, a special cash gift on Eid, from the families they helped throughout Ramazan. But these young drummers say it's not all about the money.



“ I feel quite fortunate when I assist people for Allah's sake,” Shakoor told Kashmir Observer, adding,“since we do it to earn the heavenly benefits; we don't make cash demands. People treat us with a great deal of respect and some of them offer us cash.”

