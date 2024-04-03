People Are Ready To Vote For PM Modi-Led Govt For Third Time: Ex-Haryana CM Khattar

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 3 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the people are all prepared to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to ensure its third term.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Gurugram Lok Sabha Election Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Khattar at the Gurukamal office here.

Khattar said that the people of the country and the state of Haryana believe in 'Modi's Guarantees' and have made up their minds to ensure PM Modi-led government's return to power.

"The BJP will achieve the target of Mission 370 and NDA 400 in the Lok Sabha elections on the strength of the people and workers. Every BJP worker is ready to work towards ensuring 10 out of 10 seats in Haryana," Khattar said.

He said that PM Modi-led government has worked to provide benefits to every section of society in the last 10 years.