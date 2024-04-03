How To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse Next Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Space enthusiasts across the globe can remotely witness the much-awaited total solar eclipse as it moves across North America on Monday, April 8, 2024.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely covering the Sun and revealing its outer atmosphere called the corona. The solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people along the path of totality which stretches from Texas to Maine in the United States.

Ahead of the solar eclipse, NASA has laid out several options for viewers to marvel at the highly anticipated celestial event online.

Official Broadcast

Hundreds of viewers are already on standby in the official broadcast feed of NASA which will include conversations with astronauts, experts, and telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the eclipse's path. The live broadcast will begin at 8pm Doha Time.

Telescope Feed

A separate telescope feed will broadcast the total solar eclipse from several locations across its path, including the partially eclipsed Sun in different wavelengths of light. The live broadcast will begin at 8pm Doha Time.

Launch of Sounding Rockets

During the eclipse, NASA will be launching three sounding rockets for the 'Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path' mission. This is meant to study how the sudden drop in sunlight affects the Earth's upper atmosphere during the eclipse.

The sounding rockets will be launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during the launch window set from 2:40pm EDT (9:40pm Doha Time) to 4:05pm EDT (11:05pm Doha Time). The rockets will be launched at a 45-minute interval.

Ahead of the event, Canada's Niagara region has already declared a state of emergency to prepare for an influx of solar eclipse viewers. The city is in the path of totality, and Niagara Falls was declared by National Geographic as one of the best places to witness it.