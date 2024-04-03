Biomedical Research Training Opportunities For Qatari Nationals, Long-Term Residents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari nationals and long-term residents who have recently graduated from college are advised that applications are now open for the next cycle of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar's (WCM-Q) Biomedical Research Training Programme for Nationals 2024.

The programme has been carefully designed to equip college graduates with the key research skills and experiences to allow them to begin building successful careers in biomedical research.

The forthcoming cycle of this ten-month training program will run from September 1, 2024 until June 27, 2025. Participating graduates will work alongside WCM-Q's world-leading research scientists in the college's laboratories and will gain practical laboratory skills, research administration skills, and knowledge of how to conduct clinical research projects. There will also be opportunities to contribute to ongoing scientific studies being carried out at WCM-Q.

Although the programme is aimed at recent graduates who are interested in pursuing a career as a bench or clinical researcher, or a research administrator, applications from nationals are welcomed irrespective of their discipline. The training program is a full-time, ten-month commitment and trainees receive a graduation certificate upon completion. All participating interns are paid a stipend as part of a comprehensive compensation package.