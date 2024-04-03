Mega Park Carnival To Start On April 6

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The countdown is on as the Mega Park Carnival returns to Qatar for the second year. Running from Friday, April 6, to April 20 at Al Bidda Park, the event offers 15 days of non-stop entertainment for all ages.

Organised by Toronto Projects and Services, the carnival boasts a plethora of attractions, including a dedicated Family Area, Live Shows, Food Bazaar, and Entertainment activities. It has a diverse range of activities for both children and adults, the organiser said:“we will be bringing in the fun back in town with a lot of varieties for children and adults to enjoy.”

Following the conclusion of Expo 2023 Doha just last week, the Mega Park Carnival marks the first major event at Al Bidda Park.

Visitors can expect a gastronomic journey with various food kiosks offering international cuisines alongside traditional fair favourites like cotton candy, corn dogs, funnel cake, and caramel apples.

Live performances will captivate audiences, while carnival games and electronic thrills will keep adrenaline levels high. The event also features bazaars showcasing innovative products and services, providing a platform for local businesses and artists to shine.

Attractions at the carnival range from arcade games and fun houses to arts and crafts activities. Emphasising community engagement, the event serves as a gathering place for people to celebrate and connect, with opportunities for businesses, organisations and artists to showcase their offerings. People can also look forward to the Mega Fun Park – a colossal playground unlike any other, this park isn't just mega-sized, it's mega-packed with adventures for everyone.

Moreover, Toronto Projects and Services said that“this family-friendly event is bursting with activities guaranteed to put a smile on every face.”

It also assures a safe and accessible environment for all attendees, with measures in place for crowd control, first aid stations, and assistance for individuals with disabilities.

The carnival will be open from 4pm to 11pm, with free entry for all. Last year's carnival attracted over 100,000 visitors and 250 companies from various sectors, highlighting its growing popularity and significance as a family-friendly event in Qatar.