Aspire Zone Foundation Concludes Ramadan Sports Festival

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) has concluded its Ramadan Sports Festival, which took place over 12 nights in the Holy Month of Ramadan. The festival was filled with activity and vitality, featuring competitions in 10 diverse sports events with the participation of over 650 male and female athletes.

Nasser Abullah Al Hajri, the Chief Marketing Officer at AZF, stated that the 2024 festival aimed to fulfill its objectives by providing a comprehensive version of activity and vitality for sports enthusiasts. They found in the fields and facilities of Aspire Zone Foundation the opportunity to practice their favorite sports through 10 tournaments for various categories under the supervision of a professional team of organisers and international-standard courts, elements that come together uniquely at Aspire Zone Foundation.

“The festival, with its diversity and carefully chosen timing, along with its attention to all details, has made Aspire Zone Foundation the premier destination for athletes in Qatar. These activities are a simple example of our community-oriented events throughout the year, which encourage both young and old, families, and friends to engage in sports and increase physical activity.”

The participants competed across five categories: Men's competitions, Ladies competitions, Youth competitions (Males & Females) and Special Needs Competitions, held at various facilities of Aspire Zone Foundation and sponsorship of: Al Awalia, Al Rayyan SC, Qatar Basketball Federation, Mowasalat, Radio Mirchi and Qabayan Radio.

As part of the cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Aspire Ramadan Festival witnessed the continuation of Embassies Football Tournament Six-a-side on a natural grass pitch which took place from March 13 to 25 at field No. 4 with the participation of 12 teams: the Embassies of Syria, Indonesia, Cuba, Chad, Jordan, Tunisia, Iran, Spain, Kenya, Azerbaijan, Somalia, and the Embassy of an UN member state.

The team of the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan succeeded in winning the title by defeating the team of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a score of 5-0.

The Table Tennis Tournament, held on March 16 in collaboration with the Qatar Paralympic Committee, the Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Deaf, the Qatar social and Cultural Center for the Blind, witnessed intense competition among all players during the matches, held at the Woman's Sports Hall with the participation of 42 players across 5 categories for differently abled individuals (standing, sitting, visual, and cognitive). This falls within Aspire Zone Foundation's effort to provide an opportunity for all members of the community to enjoy the atmosphere of sports during Ramadan, regardless of their skills and physical abilities.

At the conclusion of the competitions, player Ibrahim Al Hammadi claimed the first place in the cognitive disability category, with Mohammed Moussa taking second place, and Mohammed Al Mahmoud securing third place. The three champions were awarded by Idrees Mohammed AlSharshani, the Events Manager at Aspire Zone Foundation.

In the visually impaired category competitions, player Ikrami Ahmed claimed the first place, with player Ahmed Al Kubaisi securing second place, and player Abdulrahman Sami coming in third. Faisal Al Kohji, Chairman of the board of directors of the Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind, awarded the three champions.

In the competitions of the hearing impairment category, player Ebrahim Massad Toufiq clinched the first place, with the player Rupa Mangalath securing second place, and player Shivas Kondabolu taking third place.

In the physical impaired (standing) category, player Khalifa Al Nuaimi clinched the first place, with player Ali Rashid securing second place, and player Fawzi Jouahi coming in third. Faisal Abdullah Al Meer, a member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind participated in the champions awarding ceremony.

In the seated disability category, player Ahmed Issa claimed the first place, with the player Mohammed Al Kubaisi Securing second place.

Among the other sports competitions that were held include 3X3 basketball tournament for men and women, five-a-side hockey competitions, and Padel tournament competitions for women, among others.