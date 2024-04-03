GAM Addressed 91% Of Complaints-Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) -Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) received 3,412 complaints and notes during the first quarter of 2024, a report issued by its Public Service Department showed.The grievances were sent to the GAM district directorates on its website, smart device app, and the unified call center (102 or 117,180), the report pointed out.According to the department'S head, Sulaiman Bastami, rate of processing and addressing these complaints and observations reached 91%.Bastami added that citizens mainly complained about waste accumulation, environmental, health issues, professions, and buildings.