Somali area retracts recognition of federal administration

(MENAFN) In a significant development within Somalia's complex political landscape, the authorities of Puntland, a semi-autonomous region, have announced their withdrawal from the country's federal system. This move comes as a response to constitutional amendments recently passed by the central government in Mogadishu, which have sparked controversy and raised concerns among various factions within the nation.



The Somali parliament's approval of several constitutional changes, including the restoration of direct presidential voting, marks a notable departure from the existing clan-based indirect voting system. The decision to reinstate direct presidential elections, a practice abandoned since the 1969 military coup led by Mohamed Siad Barre, has ignited debates over the country's democratic processes and governance structures.



President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's endorsement of the revised constitution, which grants him and future leaders enhanced authority over the appointment and dismissal of the prime minister, has further intensified tensions. While President Mohamud hailed the amendments as a historic step towards strengthening democracy, critics argue that the changes were made without adequate consultation and consensus-building among all segments of Somali society.



In response to the central government's actions, Puntland's council of ministers issued a statement expressing their disapproval of the amended constitution. They emphasized the importance of inclusive decision-making processes and warned of the potential consequences of disregarding the principles of unity and cooperation among Somali regions.



The decision by Puntland to assert its autonomy and reject the amended constitution underscores the deep-seated divisions and political challenges facing Somalia. As the region asserts its stance on federalism and governance, the dispute over constitutional amendments highlights the complex dynamics shaping the country's path towards stability and democratic governance.



Puntland's declaration of independence from the federal system until a consensus is reached on constitutional reforms reflects the region's commitment to safeguarding its interests and ensuring a more inclusive and equitable political framework. As Somalia navigates these turbulent waters, the resolution of this dispute will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the country's future trajectory and prospects for sustainable peace and development.

MENAFN03042024000045015687ID1108053563