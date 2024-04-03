A New Version of the “Gulf Tourism News” Website Was Launched

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) An updated user interface, showcasing all relevant news in a simple and attractive manner



Abu Dhabi, UAE: The leading press and media services company in UAE, Iris Media, announced the launching of a new version of its website that is dedicated to gulf tourism news;



The newest version of this website specializes in publishing the latest news related to tourism, entertainment, education, and other vital sectors in the UAE as well as other countries in the MENA region and the world. In addition to relevant advertisements published in collaboration with Google.



The new version of the website was designed in a modern innovative way following the latest trends in website designing, programming, and management. The website seeks to cover daily news regarding the aforementioned domains in the form of press releases supported with images.



Commenting on the launch of the renovated version of the website, Dr. Jamal Al Majaida, Founder and Managing Director of Iris Media, stated, “We hope that this renovated version of the website would allow readers from all around the world to enjoy entertainment and hospitality related news in a more efficient and engaging manner”.



“We hope for the new website, which possesses an exceptional interface, to fill the gap between media channels and the readers.”



Al Majaida concluded his statement by saying, “The new renovation will help us offer more social contributions while playing a vital role in developing the ever-evolving media seen”.



The news website, , comprises various sections including hotels, aviation, economy, education, and world news, in addition to coverage of exhibitions and conferences, as well as health, medical tourism, and writers’ perspectives and articles.



Moreover, the website seeks to satisfy readers of various interests by dedicating sections to arts, technology, entertainment, restaurants, fashion, and beauty.



