Racepoint Global Taps Amy Palladino To Lead Employee Comms

BOSTON – Racepoint Global has hired Gartner's Amy Palladino to lead its expanded employee communications and change management service, RPG Prism.



As executive VP of strategic services, Palladino will help executives, human resource leaders and communicators navigate the challenges of today's workplace. She will join RPG's executive leadership team and report to president Bob Osmond.



After holding senior roles at global organizations including Ketchum and Heineken, Palladino started focusing on executive, change and internal communications. Most recently a Gartner VP, Palladino also ran her own change management consultancy and served as managing director of people & change at FTI Consulting.



“Organizations need support navigating myriad challenges, including hybrid work and collaboration, the impact of AI, expanding talent representation, addressing generational shifts, and managing organizational consolidation. Those who get it right benefit from the higher engagement, better alignment, and improved collaboration that are key to innovation,” Osmond said.



“Amy Palladino is

an accomplished communications practitioner who has partnered with some of the world's most recognized brands to help them keep their employees informed and inspired through major business transformations. RPG clients and teams will benefit from Amy's experience and leadership.”







