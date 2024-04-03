Turkish agency gives vital food aid to El Salvador during Ramadan

(MENAFN) TIKA, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, extended its outreach to the Muslim community in El Salvador as part of its "Ramadan Program," delivering essential food supplies to support families during the holy month.



In the capital city of San Salvador, TIKA distributed food packages to 200 families, ensuring they had access to basic necessities such as rice, oil, and flour for their iftar meals. Additionally, a ton of food items was allocated to support the iftar meals of students attending a primary school affiliated with the El Salvador Islamic Union.



The distribution efforts were facilitated in collaboration with Türkiye's Ambassador to San Salvador, Gul Buyukersen, and Emerson Bukele, the brother of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the Muslim community for the support provided by TIKA and Türkiye.



As part of its Ramadan initiatives, TIKA plans to continue its humanitarian efforts by providing food assistance to families in Mexico and distributing Ramadan packages containing stationery materials to children through its Mexico office. Similar aid initiatives are also planned for the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Panama, with an iftar program scheduled for the Muslim minority and households facing economic challenges in the Cuban capital, Havana.

