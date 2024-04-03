Lightning strikes high school students at football match in Japan, causing injuries

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a distressing incident unfolded in Japan's southwestern Miyazaki prefecture as two high school students were struck by lightning while attending a football match. According to reports from local media, the incident occurred at Miyazaki Sangyo-keiei University in Miyazaki City during a football practice match.



The Miyazaki City Fire Department received an urgent call around 2:30 p.m. local time reporting multiple injuries resulting from a lightning strike on the university's grounds. Upon arrival, firefighters swiftly responded, transporting the injured individuals to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Tragically, two of the victims were reported to have suffered cardiac arrest.



The fire department indicated that the atmospheric conditions in the region were extremely unstable, exacerbated by a low-pressure front, which contributed to the formation of rain clouds over Miyazaki City. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued lightning warnings for the prefecture, cautioning residents about the heightened risk of severe gusts of wind.



This harrowing incident underscores the unpredictability and potential dangers associated with extreme weather conditions. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of heeding weather warnings and taking appropriate precautions to ensure safety during outdoor activities.

MENAFN03042024000045015839ID1108052967