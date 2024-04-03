Media reports IDF targeting assistance convoy on purpose

(MENAFN) Reports emerging from Gaza have sparked controversy surrounding an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike on an aid convoy, resulting in the deaths of humanitarian workers. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as unintentional, recent revelations from Haaretz suggest a deliberate targeting of the convoy.



According to Haaretz's defense sources, the convoy, clearly marked with the logo of the World Central Kitchen (WCK), was struck by IDF missiles under suspicion of harboring a Hamas operative. Despite no evidence of the alleged operative leaving the warehouse where aid was being unloaded, the convoy was targeted three times in succession.



The sources detailed a sequence of events where passengers attempted to signal their innocence after the initial strike, only to be hit by subsequent missile attacks. This raises questions about the IDF's rules of engagement and the circumstances surrounding the decision to target the convoy.



As the situation unfolds, there are growing calls for a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability for the loss of civilian lives. The incident underscores the complexities and risks inherent in military operations in densely populated areas like Gaza, where civilians and humanitarian aid workers are often caught in the crossfire of conflict.

