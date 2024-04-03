Bollywood Movies Q1 2024 Vs 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Factor, Siddharth Anand's Dominance And More Check Detailed Numbers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: The first quarter, January to March, for the Calendar Year (CY) 2024 is quite different from the CY23 in terms of business for Bollywood movies. There are some content-driven films with a smaller budget that turned out to be commercially successful. But, how much did that benefit the industry in general? Let's find out how major Bollywood movies fared in Q1 first big-budget entertainer of the year was Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Made with a budget of ₹250 crore, the Siddharth Anand directorial minted ₹358.83 crore Read: 'When I visited Shah Rukh Khan': US Ambassador Eric Garcetti remembers meeting SRK at MannatThe next big numbers came from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie collected ₹141. 25 crore 370 gave tremendous Return on Investment (ROI) to its makers. Made with ₹20 crore, the Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial earned over ₹100 crore worldwide. Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, starring R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn, minted nearly ₹200 crore. The movie was made with ₹65 crore entire budget of the Bollywood movies that had theatrical releases in Q1CY24 was around ₹710 crore. The actual numbers will be more since a number of movies that collected under ₹1 crore have been excluded from this list. The total business made by these major movies stands at around ₹1,040 crore (around 46.48 per cent profit). The number is likely to go further up since movies released late in March, like Crew, are still running in theatres Bollywood movies in Q1CY23The first mass entertainer of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, minted ₹1,055 crore, more than the business of all major movies in Q1CY24. The movie was also directed by Siddharth Anand and featured Deepika Padukone, along with John Abraham. The movie was made with ₹240 crore, Anand directed the biggest movie in Q1CY23, as well as in Q1CY24 Read: Malaika Arora on her journey as an entrepreneur with The Label Life: 'Not a bed of roses'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, was made with ₹180 crore. The romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, collected ₹223 crore worldwide. Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, made with ₹100 crore, earned ₹123 crore while Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, collected ₹38.3 crore after having been made with ₹25 crore total budget of major movies released in Q1CY23 was around ₹730 crore. The total collection was around ₹1,500 crore. So, the profit stands at more than 105 per cent Shah Rukh Khan factorA big chunk of Bollywood business in Q1CY23 came from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The SRK factor is missing in the same period in 2024, which has made a massive impact. No movie has managed to reach the ₹500-crore mark this year yet Read: 'Hold my Dhokla': Netizens react as Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bashDisclosure: Budget numbers are based on various media reports. Worldwide collections have been taken from Sacnilk.

