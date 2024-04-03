Singapore Tourism Board And Makemytrip Ink Year-Long Strategic Partnership To Boost Travel To Singapore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2, 2024, India: Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote Singapore as a key destination to Indian travellers. This is the first MOU between the two organisations.



Under the MOU, STB and MakeMyTrip will embark on joint activations and campaigns to boost inbound travel to Singapore in 2024. STB will also tap into MakeMyTrip's market understanding and insights to curate unique travel holiday packages targeting consumers in India.



India is one of the top five markets for Singapore tourism, with the city-state welcoming over 1 million Indian visitors in 2023. Indian travellers enjoy good connectivity to Singapore, with 17 cities in India having direct flight connections. Furthermore, Singapore's vibrant mix of attractions and experiences appeal to a wide range of Indian travellers.



Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board said, "We are delighted to commence this journey with MakeMyTrip under our first-ever MOU with an online travel platform in India. Through this partnership, we want to deepen Indian consumers' brand affinity for Singapore and reinforce the city's appeal and enhanced offerings for various segments of Indian visitors."



Mr Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip added, "Singapore was one of the top three searched international destinations on our platform last year, advancing from fifth place in 2022. The widespread interest for this destination from across India underscores its appeal. With ongoing initiatives that refresh its offerings, seamless travel access, and amenities tailored to Indian preferences, Singapore holds significant potential to capture continued interest of more Indian travellers. We are excited to team up with STB and bridge the Indian travellers' preferences with an impactful showcase of Singapore's allure."

